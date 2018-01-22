Official: Mississippi Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Near Utah State Line

Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown. The House approved the bill, 266-150, hours after the Senate backed it, 81-18.More >>
The winter season has arrived, and with it the possibility of canceling school due to hazardous weather conditions.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of states in a multi-state challenge to President Obama’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule.More >>
A new report has come out identifying the states that do the best, and the least for highway safety. Where does Nevada rank?More >>
Reno Police have released the name of the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into an ambulance on Saturday morning.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>
Reno Police have released the name of the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into an ambulance on Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
The suspect allegedly broke into a car at a trail head and stole credit cards. The credit cards have since been used.More >>
