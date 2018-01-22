DOC: Prison Inmate Escapes From Work Camp North of Las Vegas

Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend.

Nevada Department of Corrections officials say 46-year-old Jeffrey Pimental was reported missing from the minimum-security Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp about 6 p.m. Saturday.

The camp is located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

Authorities believe Pimental walked away from the camp and was picked up by a vehicle.

Pimental has been serving a sentence of 29 to 60 months for battery with a deadly weapon.

