DOC: Prison Inmate Escapes From Work Camp North of Las Vegas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DOC: Prison Inmate Escapes From Work Camp North of Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:

Authorities are searching for a state prison inmate who escaped from a work camp north of Las Vegas this past weekend. 

Nevada Department of Corrections officials say 46-year-old Jeffrey Pimental was reported missing from the minimum-security Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp about 6 p.m. Saturday.

The camp is located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

Authorities believe Pimental walked away from the camp and was picked up by a vehicle.

Pimental has been serving a sentence of 29 to 60 months for battery with a deadly weapon.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.