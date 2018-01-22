DOC: Prison Inmate Escapes From Work Camp North of Las Vegas

Reno Police have released the name of the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into an ambulance on Saturday morning.More >>
It looks like the government shutdown will end soon. The Senate has advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation.More >>
The Nevada Wolf Pack is ranked #23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll.More >>
Snowy weather hampered the search and attempts to reach the wreckage on the east slope of the mountains southeast of Harrison Pass.More >>
Gov. Phil Scott has privately signed Vermont's recreational marijuana bill into law "with mixed emotions."More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
The suspect allegedly broke into a car at a trail head and stole credit cards. The credit cards have since been used.More >>
Local woman wins sweepstakes and gets to go overseas to learn about her culture.More >>
