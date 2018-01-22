CHP: Woman Killed, Reno Man Injured in Highway 395 Crash Near St - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP: Woman Killed, Reno Man Injured in Highway 395 Crash Near State Line

Posted: Updated:

The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday. 

CHP says a 1997 Ford 250 driven by James Howard of Reno was heading north on Highway 395 when for some reason he drove into the oncoming lane hitting a 2006 GMC Yukon driven by Sherlan Tems of Coleville. 

CHP says Tems died of her injuries and Howard suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. There’s no immediate update on his condition. 

CHP says both drivers wore seatbelts. No one else was hurt. 

CHP says it appears alcohol/and or drugs does not appear to be a factor. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.