CHP: Woman Killed, Reno Man Injured in Highway 395 Crash Near State Line

The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.

CHP says a 1997 Ford 250 driven by James Howard of Reno was heading north on Highway 395 when for some reason he drove into the oncoming lane hitting a 2006 GMC Yukon driven by Sherlan Tems of Coleville.

CHP says Tems died of her injuries and Howard suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. There’s no immediate update on his condition.

CHP says both drivers wore seatbelts. No one else was hurt.

CHP says it appears alcohol/and or drugs does not appear to be a factor.