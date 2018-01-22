Nevada Wolf Pack #23 in Associated Press College Basketball Poll

The Nevada Wolf Pack is ranked #23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll.

In the 2006-07 season Nevada appeared in the Coaches Poll 20 times and attained the highest ranking in school history at No. 9 in the Feb. 27, 2007 poll.

The Pack was ranked 19 weeks in the Associated Press poll that same season.

Prior to this year Nevada has appeared in the national polls in just three seasons; 2004-05, 2005-06 and in 2006-07.

The Wolf Pack will take on Wyoming this Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Villanova maintained its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while another bunch of Wildcats found themselves sliding out of the rankings for the first time in nearly four years.

Kentucky slid out of Monday's latest poll from No. 18 after losses to South Carolina and Florida, snapping a 30-game home winning streak for the Wildcats in Southeastern Conference play. That dropped coach John Calipari's Wildcats out for the first time since March 2014 and snapped a 68-week stretch in the poll.

The top three of Villanova, Virginia and Purdue remained the same, with Villanova staying at No. 1 for the third straight week. Duke inched up a spot to No. 4, while Kansas jumped five spots to No. 5 after winning at West Virginia.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)