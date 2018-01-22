Local Woman Wins Sweepstakes To Learn About Heritage

Democrats could agree to a three-week spending measure, until Feb. 8, in return for a Republican commitment to address immigration policy and other pressing issues.More >>
A coastal California highway swamped by deadly mudslides reopened Sunday after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission is planning to close Sullivan Lane at Prater Way for traffic signal pole work starting Monday.More >>
Flu season is hitting Washoe County full force and health officials say getting a flu vaccine is critical to protecting Nevadans' health.More >>
Reno Police say a 50 year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an ambulance Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
Local woman wins sweepstakes and gets to go overseas to learn about her culture.More >>
The suspect allegedly broke into a car at a trail head and stole credit cards. The credit cards have since been used.More >>
