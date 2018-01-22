Local Woman Wins Sweepstakes To Learn About Heritage

You may have heard about the 23andMe kits that you can order that take your DNA and find out your ancestry, as well as your health. A local woman took that test and not only found out more about herself but she also won a trip to Spain to learn more about her culture.

What started out as pure curiosity turned out to be a life-changing experience, Leah Madison never really knew about her family history until one day a long lost cousin reached out to her. During that time a co-worker talked to her about 23andMe, Madison finally decided it was time,

"I have always been interested in it and I wanted to know more about my family because I know a lot of stories had been lost and there was a lot of questions."

A few weeks later she got a knock on her door, she had won a 23andMe contest that allowed her a two week trip in a country of her choice,

"I still don't believe it, it is one of those things that you hear about happening to people but don't expect it to happen to you."

23andMe lead her to places she would never have gone before to learn more about not only her family history but herself as well,

"Looking at these people walking down the streets, eating seafood and being passionate dancers and thinking it could have happened or it did happen to my great great someone," says Madison.

Madison is thankful for the opportunity that 23andMe gave her,

"This experience changed my world, my view on myself and my understanding of my connection to places all over the globe. I hope more people join this movement to understand how connected we all are."

For more information on 23andMe, click here.