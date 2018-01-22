Congress Votes to End Federal Government Shutdown; Bill Heads to Trump

Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.

The House approved the bill, 266-150, hours after the Senate backed it, 81-18. President Donald Trump is expected to quickly sign the measure to fund government operations through Feb. 8.

The votes set the stage for hundreds of thousands of federal workers to return Tuesday, cutting short what could have become a messy and costly impasse.

Senate Democrats reluctantly voted in favor of the bill, relenting in return for Republican assurances that the Senate will soon take up the plight of young immigrant "dreamers" and other contentious issues. Democrats from states won by Trump in 2016 broke with progressives looking to satisfy liberals' and immigrants' demands.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto voted no while Senator Dean Heller voted yes.

Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei did not vote, Reps. Jacky Rosen and Dina Titus both voted no.

The bill also renews the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years and delays several ACA-related taxes.

After its first vote, President Trump said that he was pleased that congressional Democrats "have come to their senses" and abandoned their filibuster that shut down the federal government. Trump says his administration will make a long-term immigration deal "if and only if it's good for our country."

Trump issued a statement Monday afternoon after roughly 25 senators from both parties helped negotiate an end to the federal government shutdown. It was read by spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press briefing.

Trump said he was glad the government will be funded. He continued: "Once the government is funded, my administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration."

He added: "We will make a long term deal on immigration if and only if it's good for our country."

Vice President Mike Pence praised the Senate agreement while in Israel.

Pence says before a dinner in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the shutdown is ending "thanks to the firm stand taken by President Trump" and congressional Republicans.

Pence says Americans know a "minority" in the Senate chose to shut down the government. He said, "But the Schumer shutdown failed."

Pence was joined by Netanyahu for statements at the prime minister's residence before dinner with their spouses.

The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV) released this statement:

“Congress’s fundamental duty is to keep the lights on and the government running in service of the American people. It is our responsibility to hammer out bipartisan agreements to fund the government, ensure our children have access to health care, support our military, protect our DREAMers, and address the emergency needs of Americans still suffering from natural disasters. Yet Republicans refuse to come to the table. They control all three branches of the government and are still unable to move this country forward. They wouldn’t run their businesses this way. This latest short-term continuing resolution, the fourth since September, does not solve our problems, but simply kicks the can further down a dangerous road of instability and uncertainty.

Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released the following statement:

“I remain deeply disappointed by the systematic failure to address the critical issues facing this Congress, and I believe the only path forward to stop this dysfunction is a meaningful commitment to bipartisan problem-solving. Congress needs to work across the aisle to protect Nevada's Dreamers and TPS workers, fund our community health centers, and pass a long-term budget that provides certainty for our government, our military, and our economy. There is zero excuse for how Republican leaders in Washington have spent the past few months playing partisan games, holding up children's health insurance as a political pawn, and blocking bipartisan bills to protect Dreamers from coming to the floor. I will keep working across the aisle and fighting for a permanent solution in Congress that fixes President Trump's cruel decision to end the DACA program and safeguards these young people."

Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen released the statement below ahead of votes by the U.S. House of Representatives to reopen the federal government and end the Republican shutdown:

“While I am pleased that today will end four months of Congressional Republicans’ holding nearly 9 million CHIP recipients hostage, I cannot support the legislation that passed the Senate earlier this afternoon. Unfortunately, this deal hinges upon the word of a Senator with a long history of breaking his promises and going back on his word. I cannot support a continuing resolution that fails to provide a permanent solution for DREAMers, fails to reauthorize funding for community health centers that serve nearly 90,000 Nevadans and 26 million people across the country, and fails to provide disaster relief to Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Texas, California, and Florida. We could have avoided the Republican shutdown entirely by passing the bipartisan legislation that already exists to address these issues. Instead, Congress has chosen political brinkmanship as its strategy, governing one continuing resolution at a time, avoiding actual solutions and leaving millions of Americans behind.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) released this following statement after the Senate voted to pass the continuing resolution:

“President Trump created a manufactured crisis when he ended Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Now, thousands are losing their jobs, their status, and their livelihoods. President Trump and Senator McConnell, when faced with the decision to bring up a long-term, bipartisan budget to address issues like providing health care for low income kids, funding our military, putting Dreamers on a pathway to citizenship and addressing the growing opioid epidemic, chose to hold Americans hostage and shutdown the government. Pitting Americans against one another is no way to govern. Senator McConnell has consistently proven that his word cannot be counted on. Dreamers cannot wait. Now, it’s more important than ever to keep pressure on Leader McConnell to pass the Dream Act. We must fight like hell to make sure that Senator McConnell keeps his promise.”

U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) released this statement:

“It’s about time that Democrats came to their senses and made the decision to end their political games that led to the Schumer Shutdown. Their filibuster of legislation that would open the government, pay our troops, and fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) was reckless and an example of Washington dysfunction at its worst. Because of their political posturing, Democrats sacrificed our national security, paying our troops, and care for this country’s most vulnerable children. It was particularly disappointing that for days, Senate Democrats blocked a vote on a piece of legislation that not only would have avoided a government shutdown and pay our troops, but contained many priorities – like CHIP and delaying the Cadillac tax – that they actually support. In fact, the legislation passed today is the same bill that was initially proposed last week with the exception of moving up the next deadline by eight days."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)