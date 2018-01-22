Senate Advances Bill to Reopen Federal Government

It looks like the government shutdown will end soon. The Senate has advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 395 south of the Nevada/California state line this past Saturday.More >>
The Nevada Wolf Pack is ranked #23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll.More >>
U.S. authorities issued an emergency order Monday requiring additional screening of cargo on flights departing for the United States from five Mideast countries, citing a threat of terrorism.More >>
Reno Police say a 50 year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an ambulance Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
The suspect allegedly broke into a car at a trail head and stole credit cards. The credit cards have since been used.More >>
Local woman wins sweepstakes and gets to go overseas to learn about her culture.More >>
