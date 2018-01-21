Nevada Shelters Rescue Homeless Cats from Wildfire Affected Areas

The Nevada Humane Society and the SPCA of Northern Nevada are teaming up to save homeless cats and help the overcrowding of the shelters in Ventura, California.

These homeless scared cats are in need of help. Shelters in California are seeing a massive influx of animals because some of their owners, affected by the fires and mud slides, can no longer return to their homes.

“They are what we call the established shelter population and part of the reason why we are clearing them out is to make room for those animals coming in from the disaster areas,” said Jill Dobbs, Executive Director for the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

These furry critters are coming to Reno to find loving homes, and it will create space for the displaced animals in the area that can hopefully be reunited with their owners in California.

Both the Nevada Humane Society and the SPCA of Northern Nevada will be taking 25 cats each to help with this relief effort, and will be adopting the critters out.

The cats were flown in by the 'Wings of rescue,' a nonprofit organization who specializes in pet rescues around the country, and were most recently involved in helping displaced pets and owners in Puerto Rico.

“We are sort of the 'Red Cross' of pets, we've been providing hurricane relief for Marie, Irma, and Harvey, we moved 4,500 pets out of Puerto Rico, Texas, and Florida," said Ric Browde, president of Wings of Rescue.

These cats will be up for adoption after they get checked out by the vet, so if you need a new friend, this is the perfect opportunity!

If you would like to get involved or learn how to donate to the SPCA of Northern Nevada click here.

To find out more about ‘Wings of Rescue” and how you can donate here.