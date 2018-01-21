Nevada Shelters Rescue Homeless Cats from Wildfire Affected Areas

The Nevada Humane Society and the SPCA of Northern Nevada are teaming up to save homeless cats and help the overcrowding of the shelters in Ventura, California.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (17-11) defeated the Iowa Wolves (15-12) 119-108 Sunday evening at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The win against the Wolves marks the Bighorns sixth straight win and eleventh win in 12 games.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
The suspect allegedly broke into a car at a trail head and stole credit cards. The credit cards have since been used.More >>
Sparks Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in the theft of luggage at the Sparks Nugget Casino.More >>
Reno Police say a 50 year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an ambulance Saturday morning.More >>
The Wilbur D. May Museum is unveiling its latest interactive exhibition called Hall of Heroes. They say the family-friendly exhibition celebrates and explores the history and science behind some of our culture's favorite superheroes.More >>
