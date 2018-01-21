Bighorns Top Iowa Wolves - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bighorns Top Iowa Wolves

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Bighorns (17-11) defeated the Iowa Wolves (15-12) 119-108 Sunday evening at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The win against the Wolves marks the Bighorns sixth straight win and eleventh win in 12 games.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 24 points and three rebounds while Josh Hagins had 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. Will Davis scored 20 points for the Bighorns and grabbed eight rebounds.

Melo Trimble paced Iowa with 21 points and two assists while Anthony Brown had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The opening period saw a balanced team shooting effort with three players for Reno ending the frame with five points en route to a tied game at 24 to start the second quarter.

The teams fought to control the lead to start the second quarter alternating the lead six times and tying three. Neither team had more than a two-point advantage until the Bighorns went on a 18-7 run behind Stockton’s 10 points to enter the break with a 10-point advantage.

The Bighorns maintained their advantage throughout the third frame, fueled by Matt Jones’ nine points. A triple by Shawne Williams and a layup from Wes Washpun in the final minutes of the quarter cut the Wolves deficit to seven entering the final 12 minutes.

Iowa would regain momentum to edge Reno 100-99 at the 5:04 mark. The Bighorns responded with a 15-3 run behind five points from Cody Demps. The Bighorns kept the Wolves at distance the remainder of play to secure a 119-108 victory, marking their eleventh win in 12 contests. 

The Bighorns will next travel to Frisco, Texas to face the Legends on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. before returning to their home court to host the Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Reno Bighorns Press Release

  • Bighorns Top Iowa Wolves

    Bighorns Top Iowa Wolves

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:33 PM EST2018-01-22 02:33:49 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (17-11) defeated the Iowa Wolves (15-12) 119-108 Sunday evening at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The win against the Wolves marks the Bighorns sixth straight win and eleventh win in 12 games. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (17-11) defeated the Iowa Wolves (15-12) 119-108 Sunday evening at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The win against the Wolves marks the Bighorns sixth straight win and eleventh win in 12 games. 

    More >>

  • Wolf Pack Win Huge Conference Game Over Boise St.

    Wolf Pack Win Huge Conference Game Over Boise St.

    Sunday, January 21 2018 2:11 AM EST2018-01-21 07:11:06 GMT

    Caleb Martin scored 28 points and Jordan Caroline had his eighth double-double of the season to lift Nevada past Boise State for a 74-68 win Saturday night. The game featured 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points. Nevada erased a three-point deficit late in the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer from Martin to go up 65-63 with 3:36 to play. 

    More >>

    Caleb Martin scored 28 points and Jordan Caroline had his eighth double-double of the season to lift Nevada past Boise State for a 74-68 win Saturday night. The game featured 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points. Nevada erased a three-point deficit late in the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer from Martin to go up 65-63 with 3:36 to play. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Women Edge Boise St.

    Nevada Women Edge Boise St.

    Sunday, January 21 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-01-21 07:08:26 GMT

    A nail biting 72-68 thriller swung in the way of the Nevada women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon over Boise State at Taco Bell Arena. The win marked the Wolf Pack’s (11-7, 4-3 MW) 11th of the season, tying its win total from all of last year with still over 10 games remaining on the schedule. ..

    More >>

    A nail biting 72-68 thriller swung in the way of the Nevada women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon over Boise State at Taco Bell Arena. The win marked the Wolf Pack’s (11-7, 4-3 MW) 11th of the season, tying its win total from all of last year with still over 10 games remaining on the schedule. ..

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.