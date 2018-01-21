Bighorns Top Iowa Wolves

The Reno Bighorns (17-11) defeated the Iowa Wolves (15-12) 119-108 Sunday evening at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The win against the Wolves marks the Bighorns sixth straight win and eleventh win in 12 games.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 24 points and three rebounds while Josh Hagins had 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. Will Davis scored 20 points for the Bighorns and grabbed eight rebounds.

Melo Trimble paced Iowa with 21 points and two assists while Anthony Brown had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The opening period saw a balanced team shooting effort with three players for Reno ending the frame with five points en route to a tied game at 24 to start the second quarter.

The teams fought to control the lead to start the second quarter alternating the lead six times and tying three. Neither team had more than a two-point advantage until the Bighorns went on a 18-7 run behind Stockton’s 10 points to enter the break with a 10-point advantage.

The Bighorns maintained their advantage throughout the third frame, fueled by Matt Jones’ nine points. A triple by Shawne Williams and a layup from Wes Washpun in the final minutes of the quarter cut the Wolves deficit to seven entering the final 12 minutes.

Iowa would regain momentum to edge Reno 100-99 at the 5:04 mark. The Bighorns responded with a 15-3 run behind five points from Cody Demps. The Bighorns kept the Wolves at distance the remainder of play to secure a 119-108 victory, marking their eleventh win in 12 contests.

The Bighorns will next travel to Frisco, Texas to face the Legends on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. before returning to their home court to host the Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Reno Bighorns Press Release