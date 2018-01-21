Sparks Police asking for Public's Help with Luggage Theft at the Nugget Casino

Sparks Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in the theft of luggage at the Sparks Nugget Casino. The suspect is described as a white female adult with brown hair, approximately 5'6" and weighing around 200 pounds.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $250.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.