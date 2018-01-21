Reno Fire Dept. Hosts a Free Physical Agility Test for the Publi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Fire Dept. Hosts a Free Physical Agility Test for the Public

The Reno Fire Department is preparing for their recruitment of firefighters in February by holding a free physical agility test.

Their goal is to help interested local citizens increase their chances of passing the physical agility portion of the recruit test. This program was offered this weekend at the Regional Public Safety Training Center. The firefighters assisted the public through the six testing events without the same level of stress that comes with taking the actual test. 

“This is part of the Reno Fire Department’s commitment to recruiting a diverse pool of local candidates, and giving them the tools to succeed in the testing process,” RFD Division Chief Dick Nachtsheim said.

