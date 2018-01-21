Wilbur D. May Museum's New Exhibition: Hall of Heroes

The Wilbur D. May Museum is unveiling its latest interactive exhibition called Hall of Heroes. They say the family-friendly exhibition celebrates and explores the history and science behind some of our culture's favorite superheroes.

Included in the exhibition are movie props, costumes, memorabilia and hands-on stations. The exhibition opened on Saturday, January 20th and it will run through April 15th, 2018.

Adult tickets are $9.00, Children (3-17) are $8.00, Children 3 and under are free and Seniors are $8.00.

The exhibition has a couple of events they want you to know about:

OPENING WEEKEND – January 20 & 21 - Meet Captain America, Wonder Woman, and more! Members of the Science Fiction Coalition (Reno Chapter) will be roaming the exhibit in costume to interact with visitors and provide photo ops.

CAPES & COCKTAILS – February 10 from 6pm – 10pm - A special, after-hours event for adult superheroes only! Don your favorite superhero costume and explore the Hall of Heroes exhibit -- just leave the sidekicks at home! Food, drinks, music, and more. Admission includes unlimited access to Hall of Heroes, hors d'oeuvres, and one adult beverage token. Wear a superhero costume and earn an extra drink token! $25 in advance, $35 at the door. 21+ only. Tickets on sale now at the May Museum. Purchase in person or by phone.

If you have any questions, visit www.maycenter.com.