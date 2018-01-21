Wilbur D. May Museum's New Exhibition: Hall of Heroes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wilbur D. May Museum's New Exhibition: Hall of Heroes

Posted: Updated:

The Wilbur D. May Museum is unveiling its latest interactive exhibition called Hall of Heroes. They say the family-friendly exhibition celebrates and explores the history and science behind some of our culture's favorite superheroes.

Included in the exhibition are movie props, costumes, memorabilia and hands-on stations. The exhibition opened on Saturday, January 20th and it will run through April 15th, 2018. 

Adult tickets are $9.00, Children (3-17) are $8.00, Children 3 and under are free and Seniors are $8.00. 

The exhibition has a couple of events they want you to know about:

  • OPENING WEEKEND – January 20 & 21 - Meet Captain America, Wonder Woman, and more! Members of the Science Fiction Coalition (Reno Chapter) will be roaming the exhibit in costume to interact with visitors and provide photo ops.
  • CAPES & COCKTAILS – February 10 from 6pm – 10pm - A special, after-hours event for adult superheroes only! Don your favorite superhero costume and explore the Hall of Heroes exhibit -- just leave the sidekicks at home! Food, drinks, music, and more. Admission includes unlimited access to Hall of Heroes, hors d'oeuvres, and one adult beverage token. Wear a superhero costume and earn an extra drink token! $25 in advance, $35 at the door. 21+ only. Tickets on sale now at the May Museum. Purchase in person or by phone.

If you have any questions, visit www.maycenter.com.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reno Fire Dept. Hosts a Free Physical Agility Test for the Public

    Reno Fire Dept. Hosts a Free Physical Agility Test for the Public

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:43 PM EST2018-01-21 20:43:57 GMT

    The Reno Fire Department is preparing for their recruitment of firefighters in February by holding a free physical agility test. Their goal is to help interested local citizens increase their chances of passing the physical agility portion of the recruit test. 

    More >>

    The Reno Fire Department is preparing for their recruitment of firefighters in February by holding a free physical agility test. Their goal is to help interested local citizens increase their chances of passing the physical agility portion of the recruit test. 

    More >>

  • Man left with life threatening injuries after suspected hit-and-run Sunday morning

    Man left with life threatening injuries after suspected hit-and-run Sunday morning

    Sunday, January 21 2018 2:24 PM EST2018-01-21 19:24:07 GMT

    Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Wilbur D. May Museum's New Exhibition: Hall of Heroes

    Wilbur D. May Museum's New Exhibition: Hall of Heroes

    Sunday, January 21 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-01-21 19:10:54 GMT

    The Wilbur D. May Museum is unveiling its latest interactive exhibition called Hall of Heroes. They say the family-friendly exhibition celebrates and explores the history and science behind some of our culture's favorite superheroes. 

    More >>

    The Wilbur D. May Museum is unveiling its latest interactive exhibition called Hall of Heroes. They say the family-friendly exhibition celebrates and explores the history and science behind some of our culture's favorite superheroes. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.