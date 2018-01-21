Man left with life threatening injuries after suspected hit-and-run Sunday morning

The Reno Fire Department is preparing for their recruitment of firefighters in February by holding a free physical agility test. Their goal is to help interested local citizens increase their chances of passing the physical agility portion of the recruit test.More >>
The Reno Fire Department is preparing for their recruitment of firefighters in February by holding a free physical agility test. Their goal is to help interested local citizens increase their chances of passing the physical agility portion of the recruit test.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
The Wilbur D. May Museum is unveiling its latest interactive exhibition called Hall of Heroes. They say the family-friendly exhibition celebrates and explores the history and science behind some of our culture's favorite superheroes.More >>
The Wilbur D. May Museum is unveiling its latest interactive exhibition called Hall of Heroes. They say the family-friendly exhibition celebrates and explores the history and science behind some of our culture's favorite superheroes.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 28 points and Jordan Caroline had his eighth double-double of the season to lift Nevada past Boise State for a 74-68 win Saturday night. The game featured 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points. Nevada erased a three-point deficit late in the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer from Martin to go up 65-63 with 3:36 to play.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 28 points and Jordan Caroline had his eighth double-double of the season to lift Nevada past Boise State for a 74-68 win Saturday night. The game featured 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points. Nevada erased a three-point deficit late in the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer from Martin to go up 65-63 with 3:36 to play.More >>
A nail biting 72-68 thriller swung in the way of the Nevada women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon over Boise State at Taco Bell Arena. The win marked the Wolf Pack’s (11-7, 4-3 MW) 11th of the season, tying its win total from all of last year with still over 10 games remaining on the schedule. ..More >>
A nail biting 72-68 thriller swung in the way of the Nevada women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon over Boise State at Taco Bell Arena. The win marked the Wolf Pack’s (11-7, 4-3 MW) 11th of the season, tying its win total from all of last year with still over 10 games remaining on the schedule. ..More >>
Reno Police say a 50 year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an ambulance Saturday morning.More >>
Reno Police say a 50 year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an ambulance Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.More >>
After a rather dull December and start to the new year it is starting to actually feel like winter around here. It was nice to get some snow in the Sierra this past week, and we have a couple more chances this coming week too.More >>
After a rather dull December and start to the new year it is starting to actually feel like winter around here. It was nice to get some snow in the Sierra this past week, and we have a couple more chances this coming week too.More >>
Anyone who uses a smart phone, tablet, cordless power tool, or even an electric car knows the device would not operate without its battery. The popularity of these gadgets is a big reason for the growth the lithium industry.More >>
Anyone who uses a smart phone, tablet, cordless power tool, or even an electric car knows the device would not operate without its battery. The popularity of these gadgets is a big reason for the growth the lithium industry.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 28 points and Jordan Caroline had his eighth double-double of the season to lift Nevada past Boise State for a 74-68 win Saturday night. The game featured 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points. Nevada erased a three-point deficit late in the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer from Martin to go up 65-63 with 3:36 to play.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 28 points and Jordan Caroline had his eighth double-double of the season to lift Nevada past Boise State for a 74-68 win Saturday night. The game featured 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points. Nevada erased a three-point deficit late in the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer from Martin to go up 65-63 with 3:36 to play.More >>