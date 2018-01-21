Man left with life threatening injuries after suspected hit-and-run Sunday morning

Authorities say they are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday morning.

They say they responded to the intersection of 6th St. and Valley Rd. in Reno on the report of a subject down in the roadway.

When they arrived, they say a male subject was found to have sustained substantial head and facial injuries. They believe that the man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.

The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to investigate the crash. The investigation is on going at this time. Investigators are obtaining video from local businesses, and seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Anyone having information relating to this incident should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900.