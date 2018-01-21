Wolf Pack Win Huge Conference Game Over Boise St.

Caleb Martin scored 28 points and Jordan Caroline had his eighth double-double of the season to lift Nevada past Boise State for a 74-68 win Saturday night.

The game featured 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points.

Nevada erased a three-point deficit late in the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer from Martin to go up 65-63 with 3:36 to play. Boise State then tied it at 65 with Chandler Hutchison's jumper but was held to just three points over the final 2:50 as Nevada sealed it from the free throw line.

Martin made 11 of 22 from the field, including four 3-pointers. Caroline finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds and Kendall Stephens added 11 points for Nevada (18-3, 7-0 Mountain West), which has won 10 of its last 11 games.

Boise State (16-4, 6-2) got 27 points from Hutchison. Christian Sengfelder added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Alex Hobbs had 12 points.

Game Notes:

Nevada improved to 18-3 and 7-0 in Mountain West play after its 74-68 win over Boise State (16-4, 6-2 MW) tonight.

Wolf Pack plays at Wyoming (12-7, 3-3 MW) on Wednesday. The game will air on CBSSN at 8 p.m. PT.

The Pack is 7-0 in MW play for the first time and sits atop the conference standings as the only undefeated team.

Tonight’s attendance of 11,164 is the largest crowd of the season and ranks 11th in school history.

Nevada has won 15 in a row at home which is the third longest home win streak in school history.

The Wolf Pack has won its last 13 MW games and last 16 games vs. MW opponents when you include the 2017 MW Tournament.

Nevada is 39-4 at home under head coach Eric Musselman and 31-12 in MW play.

The Wolf Pack is 28-1 in its last 29 home games and 32-2 in the last 34.



Caleb Martin tied his career-high and posted his 11th game high finishing with 28 points.

Caleb Martin has led the Pack in scoring a team high 12 times and scored in double figures a team high 19 times.

Jordan Caroline recorded his eight double-double of the season and 22nd of his career that is tied for 10th most in school history after his 22 point and 13 rebound performance.

Caroline has led the Pack in rebounding 13 times this season and 33 times in his career.

The game-high 13 rebounds the ninth time Caroline posted a game-high this year and 25 double career rebound game.

Nevada is 21-1 when Caroline has a double-double.

Lindsey Drew tied his career-high with a game-high nine assists.

Senior Hallice Cooke grabbed a season-high seven rebounds playing a season-best 29 minutes.

Senior Kendall Stephens has scored in double figures in the 11 game after his 11 points tonight.

Nevada has had a 20-point scorer in 18-of-21 games this season.

Tonight marked the 10th game where two Nevada players scored 20 or more points in the same game.

The 18-3 record after 21 games is the best start under third-year head coach Eric Musselman.

Musselman is now 70-24 at Nevada.

Nevada has put at least three players in double figures in every game this season.

Associated Press/Nevada Press Release