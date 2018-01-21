Wolf Pack Win Huge Conference Game Over Boise St.

Caleb Martin scored 28 points and Jordan Caroline had his eighth double-double of the season to lift Nevada past Boise State for a 74-68 win Saturday night. The game featured 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points. Nevada erased a three-point deficit late in the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer from Martin to go up 65-63 with 3:36 to play.More >>
A nail biting 72-68 thriller swung in the way of the Nevada women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon over Boise State at Taco Bell Arena. The win marked the Wolf Pack’s (11-7, 4-3 MW) 11th of the season, tying its win total from all of last year with still over 10 games remaining on the schedule. ..More >>
The Reno Bighorns (16-11) defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (16-12) 110-106 Friday night at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.More >>
Three regular season matchups against new in-state rival Las Vegas Lights FC headline Reno 1868 FC’s 2018 schedule, which was released Friday.More >>
