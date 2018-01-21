Nevada Women Edge Boise St.

A nail biting 72-68 thriller swung in the way of the Nevada women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon over Boise State at Taco Bell Arena.

The win marked the Wolf Pack’s (11-7, 4-3 MW) 11th of the season, tying its win total from all of last year with still over 10 games remaining on the schedule. It was a signature win for Nevada as the Broncos (11-8, 5-3 MW) entered the year as the preseason favorites in the Mountain West after advancing to the NCAA Tournament last season. It also marked the Wolf Pack’s first win over the Broncos in the state of Idaho since 2011.

The game was tightly contested from start to finish as neither team held more than a seven point lead and neither team was outscored in a quarter by more than four points. Boise State won the first half, edging Nevada 33-31 after the opening 20 minutes of play. Sophomore Camariah King was perfect from behind the three point line in the first half, knocking down 3-of-3.

Trailing entering the third quarter, Nevada came out strong and embarked on a 12-4 run to open the period and claim a six point lead. Boise State quickly tied things up however, scoring six points from the 2:26 mark in the third to the 1:18 mark, tying the game at 48. As the clock ticked under a minute in the third Jade Redmon knocked in a jumper that put Nevada back on top by two. The two teams each exchanged a free throw as the period drew to a close with the Pack ahead 51-49.

It became the Redmon show to start the final quarter of action as she opened up with the period’s first five points, giving Nevada its largest lead of the game at seven with still much of the quarter remaining. It took the Broncos four minutes to pick at the lead and once again tied the score at 60 at the 5:39 mark. The game was tied up once more before things were said and done after BSU’s Marta Hermida sunk a triple at 3:01, knotting things up at 65.

As the clock wound to under two to play, Boise State grabbed its first lead since the first half on a jumper by Riley Lupfer. Lupfer was fouled on the shot attempt and was sent to the free throw line where she completed the three point play, putting her team ahead by three with 1:58 on the clock. Those were the last points the Broncos scored in the game as Nevada closed things out on a 7-0 run.

Redmon got the run started and brought her team to within one, 68-67, after a good jump shot at the 1:30 mark. The Broncos missed their shot attempt at the other end of the floor and gave the Pack the chance to take the lead. With 53 seconds remaining, Teige Zeller took an inside pass from Terae Briggs and laid it up and in for, what proved to be, the game winning shot. After Boise State took a timeout it went back out onto the floor and attempted a go-ahead three pointer, which was missed, but the Broncos grabbed the offensive rebound. BSU’s Shalen Shaw put up another chance at a go-ahead score but also missed and the board was grabbed by Briggs.

T Moe was fouled as she took the ball up court and made one of her two free throws, putting Nevada up two, 70-68, with 20 seconds remaining. With just enough time to run one final play to either tie or win the game, the Broncos’ Hermida missed the game-tying layup with 11 seconds on the clock. Moe was sent to the line once more for a pair and hit both, sealing the four-point win for the Wolf Pack.

Redmon led all scorers with 20 points, her second 20-point game of the conference season. Zeller added 14 points to produce her seventh straight game in double figures and fell two rebounds shy of a double-double. Moe and King each contributed 13 points each to round out Nevada’s double digit scorers. As a team the Pack connected on 54.9 percent (28-of-51) of its shots, its second-highest shooting percentage this season and highest since Nov. 24.

Nevada is back at home next Wednesday, Jan. 24 when the Wyoming Cowgirls visit Lawlor Events Center. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

Postgame notes

-Nevada’s 11 wins ties its win total from all of last season with at least 12 games remaining. It needs one more conference win to tie its league total from a year ago.

-This is Nevada’s first conference road win of the season and the team is now 4-3 in league play.

-This is Nevada’s fifth win in program history on the road at Boise State and its first since the 2010-11 season.

-The Wolf Pack trailed 33-31 at halftime to earn its second win of the year when trailing at halftime.

-The Wolf Pack’s shooting percentage of 54.9 was its second-highest of the season and highest since Nov. 24.

-Junior Jade Redmon led the team in scoring with 20 points, her second 20-point game of the year.

-Senior Teige Zeller scored in double figures for the seventh straight game with 14 points and added eight rebounds. She scored the 700th point of her Wolf Pack career in the game.

-Senior T Moe and sophomore Camariah King also scored in double figures adding 13 points each.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Boise State now stands at 36-17 in favor of Boise State.

Nevada Press Release