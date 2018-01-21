Light Mountain Snow Sunday Night, With More Storms Lined Up

After a rather dull December and start to the new year it is starting to actually feel like winter around here. It was nice to get some snow in the Sierra this past week, and we have a couple more chances this coming week too.More >>
Reno Police say a 50 year-old man motorcyclist is dead after a major injury accident between him and an ambulance. The crash has closed McCarran Boulevard northbound off ramp over US 395.More >>
REMSA is offering free car seat installation and inspection check points as part of its Point of Impact community outreach program throughout 2018.More >>
Reno will join cities around the country to participate in the 2nd annual Women's March through part of downtown.More >>
Reno Fire is working to contain a structure fire on Church Lane, near Ralston Street.More >>
Reno Police say a 50 year-old man motorcyclist is dead after a major injury accident between him and an ambulance. The crash has closed McCarran Boulevard northbound off ramp over US 395.More >>
Developer Lance Gilman announced today that the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center sold over 64,000 acres to a software company based in Southern California. TRI also sold its remaining 10,000 acres to various businessesMore >>
Reno will join cities around the country to participate in the 2nd annual Women's March through part of downtown.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released a report of the preliminary investigation for the Las Vegas Shooting that happened on October 1st, 2017.More >>
The ongoing budget dispute in Washington could have repercussions that spread much farther than the U.S. capital. So lawmakers are cracking down, in an attempt to prevent a government shutdown.More >>
