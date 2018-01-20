REMSA Free Car Seat Installation and Inspection Checks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

REMSA Free Car Seat Installation and Inspection Checks

REMSA is offering free car seat installation and inspection check points as part of its Point of Impact community outreach program throughout 2018.

Schedule:

Saturday, January 20          10 a.m.         
Babies R Us, 4869 Kietzke Lane, Reno

Saturday, February 24        10 a.m.         
Northern Nevada Medical Group, 5070 Ion Drive, Sparks

Saturday, March 24             10 a.m.         
Reno Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Health Center, 1715 Kuenzli Street, Reno

Saturday, April 14                10 a.m.         
Champion Chevrolet          800 Kietzke Lane, Reno


Saturday, May 19                 10 a.m.         
The Children’s Cabinet, 1090 South Rock Boulevard, Reno

June date TBD                     9 a.m.                        
Location TBD

Saturday, July 14                 9 a.m.            
Menath Insurance, 1325 Airmotive Way, Reno

August date TBD                 9 a.m.            
Location TBD

Seat Check Saturday
Saturday, September 29    10 a.m.         
Babies R Us, 4869 Kietzke Lane, Reno

Saturday, October 20          10 a.m.         
Raley’s, 1630 Robb Drive, Reno

(Dates and times are subject to change. Please check remsahealth.com for updates and details.)

When visiting the checkpoint, parents should bring their children and car seat(s) and schedule about 30-45 minutes. Staff and volunteers will check for obvious defects and determine whether the car seat appears on a national recall list. In addition, they will check the installation, correct any problems and provide education on the proper use and installation of the car seat.

For additional information about this program and/or child safety seats, call 858-KIDS (858-5437) or visit our website at remsahealth.com.

