Reno Fire Working to Contain an Abandoned House Fire on Church Lane

Reno Fire is working to contain a structure fire on Church Lane, near Ralston Street.

Battalion Chief Robert Casos tells us the fire started on the first floor on Saturday afternoon, and spread to the second floor of the compound.

He says the structure looks to be an abandoned compound with no resident activity, and there looks to be no injuries or victims.

They are still working to contain the fire and urge citizens to report any type of activity seen in abandoned houses like this one. Reno Fire says to call non-emergency numbers to report any time of suspicious activity.