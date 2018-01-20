Reno Fire Working to Contain an Abandoned House Fire on Church Lane

Reno Police say a 50 year-old man motorcyclist is dead after a major injury accident between him and an ambulance. The crash has closed McCarran Boulevard northbound off ramp over US 395.More >>
Reno Fire is working to contain a structure fire on Church Lane, near Ralston Street.More >>
Volunteers and organizers are about to kick off the second annual Women's March in downtown Reno. The March will be the same route as last year, beginning at the Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building and ending at City Plaza in front of the "BELIEVE" sign.More >>
The White House says it will not negotiate with the Democrats on immigration until the end of the federal government shutdown.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (16-11) defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (16-12) 110-106 Friday night at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.More >>
Developer Lance Gilman announced today that the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center sold over 64,000 acres to a software company based in Southern California. TRI also sold its remaining 10,000 acres to various businessesMore >>
Reno will join cities around the country to participate in the 2nd annual Women's March through part of downtown.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released a report of the preliminary investigation for the Las Vegas Shooting that happened on October 1st, 2017.More >>
The ongoing budget dispute in Washington could have repercussions that spread much farther than the U.S. capital. So lawmakers are cracking down, in an attempt to prevent a government shutdown.More >>
The suspect allegedly broke into a car at a trail head and stole credit cards. The credit cards have since been used.More >>
