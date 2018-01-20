Fatal Ambulance vs. Motorcycle Crash Closes McCarran over US 395

Reno Police say a 50 year-old man motorcyclist is dead after a major injury accident between him and an ambulance. The crash has closed McCarran Boulevard northbound off ramp over US 395. Lt. Scott Shaw of Reno Police tell us the call came in at 11:19 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on North McCarran on Highway 395 when he collided with a REMSA Paramedic Ambulance that was entering the intersection of North McCarran and the Southbound 395 Off Ramp.

The ambulance was responding to a call, and was traveling with its lights and sirens on. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, and later succumbed to those injuries.

The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded to investigate the crash. The investigation is still ongoing, but they say neither speed or impairment appears to be a factor in the crash. The name of the motorcyclist is not being released at this time, pending notification of the family.

NHP is assisting Reno Police with traffic control. As of right now, Oddie Boulevard northbound off ramp is closed as well. They say the intersection at McCarran Boulevard over US 395 will be closed for at least the next few hours.

If you have any information relating to this incident, contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900.