Volunteers and organizers are about to kick off the second annual Women's March in downtown Reno.

The March will be the same route as last year, beginning at the Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building and ending at City Plaza in front of the "BELIEVE" sign. The program is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Thousands of people are expected to attend and many speakers are scheduled. That list includes Assemblywoman Amber Joiner, local Activist Diana Loring with Action Together Nevada, Assemblywoman Theresa Benitez Thompson, US Congresswoman Jacky Rosen, Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, Autumn Harry of the Indigenous Women Rising and keynoted at the end by State Senator Pat Spearman.

Here is the schedule of events:

Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building

11:00 – 11:05AM Megan Lynn Lewis: Opening Remarks…

11:06 - 11:11AM Rosie Gully: March Vision and Purpose…

11:12 - 11:28AM Indigenous Women’s Prayer Song: Opening Ceremony

11:30 - 11:33AM Jingle Dancers & Drummers: March Begins…

Reno City Plaza

12:05 - 12:10PM Molly Rose Lewis: Opening Remarks & Introductions

12:11 - 12:16PM Amber Joiner, Assemblywoman for District 24: A discussion on Environmental & Health issues…

12:17 – 12:20PM Molly Rose Lewis: Announcements & Introductions

12:21 – 12:26PM Diana Loring: A discussion on LGBTQIA rights and domestic violence…

12:27 – 12:30PM Molly Rose Lewis: Announcements & Introductions

12:31 – 12:36PM Theresa Benitez Thompson: A discussion on LatinX issues and …

12:37 – 12:40PM Molly Rose Lewis: Announcements & Introductions

12:41 – 12:46PM Jacky Rosen, U.S. Congresswoman District 4: A discussion on sexual harassment, etc…

12:47 – 12:50PM Molly Rose Lewis: Announcements & Introductions

12:51 – 1:00PM Reno Quiet Singers: Musical Rendition.

1:01 – 1:04PM Molly Rose Lewis: Announcements & Introductions

1:05 – 1:10PM Autumn Harvey: A discussion on Indigenous rights and ...

1:11 – 1:14PM Molly Rose Lewis: Announcements & Introductions

1:15 – 1:20PM Chris Guinchigliani, Clark County Commissioner: A discussion on equal access to education and ...

1:21 – 1:24PM Molly Rose Lewis: Announcements & Introductions

1:25 – 1:30PM Pat Spearman, State Senator: A discussion on unity and civil rights…

1:31 – 1:35PM Molly Rose Lewis: Announcements & Closing Remarks

