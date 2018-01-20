Bighorns Defeat Oklahoma City 110-106

Bighorns Release

---- The Reno Bighorns (16-11) defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (16-12) 110-106 Friday night at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. The victory against the Blue marks the Bighorns fifth straight win.

Sacramento Kings two-way player Jack Cooley recorded his tenth double-double of the season with 24 points and 14 rebounds while Cody Demps also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. David Stockton had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

PJ Dozier led the Blue with 19 points and seven rebounds while Daniel Hamilton scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had eight assists.

The opening minutes of the first frame set the tone for a tight-knit game between the Bighorns and the Blue. Oklahoma City would have a 52.6% team shooting effort, edging Reno’s 44.4%. After five ties, the Bighorns ended the first frame on a 9-0 run to have an eight-point lead entering the second quarter.

The Bighorns maintained the momentum in the beginning of the second frame as Josh Hagins drained a triple in the opening minutes of the frame. Oklahoma City’s 11-0 run helped the hosts regain the lead by the 4:44 mark. The remainder of the frame would be a back and forth battle that saw seven lead changes and two ties. Reno went into the locker room trailing the Blue 53-52.

Oklahoma City opened their lead up to nine points to start the second half before Reno responded with a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to two points with 5:33 to play in the third frame. The Blue maintained their advantage over the Bighorns the entirety of the quarter behind a 50.0% team shooting effort, holding a six-point lead entering the final frame.

Oklahoma City led Reno the majority of the final quarter pulling ahead by as many as 10 points. A driving lay-up from Hagins at the 3:18 mark sparked a 15-5 run by the Bighorns retaking control of the lead. Reno maintained their advantage the entirety of frame, securing their tenth win in 11 contests.

Reno will next travel to Des Moines to face the Iowa Wolves on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. PDT