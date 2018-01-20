Reno's 2nd Annual Women's March Saturday

Reno will join cities around the country to participate in the 2nd annual Women's March through part of downtown. Organizers are hoping they can have a similar turn out to last year, which was estimated at about 10,000 participates.

The March will begin at 11:30 am at the Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building on S. Virginia St., but organizers recommend showing up between 10 and 10:30 a.m. because parking will be hectic and they are expecting thousands of people.

The march will go from the Thompson Federal Building to the "BELIEVE" sign at city plaza, and is expected to be over around noon. Following the march, guest speakers will be talk on stage at city plaza. Some of the notable speakers include Assemblywoman Theresa Benitez Thompson, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen, and Keynote speaker State Senator Pat Spearman.

Autumn Harry is an Indigenous March Organizer, with Indigenous Women Rising and has helped organize both Reno Women's Marches in Reno. She says an event like this is a powerful thing, and the support of the community is why they're purpose is successful.

"It's really nice to be able to come together," Harry said. "Especially here in Reno to have the really strong, supportive community."

Harry says organizers in the area came together last year after women's marches started popping up across the nation. Harry says last year there was also a drive to show up as opposition to President Donald Trump's agenda, but Harry says this year is different despite the march happening on Mr. Trump's one year anniversary since his inauguration.

She says this year is more about continuing the efforts they've put in over the last year.

"There has been a lot of work that's been done within the past year," Harry said "And I think there are so many organizations that are working really hard in our community. We want to continue moving forward to make sure that women's voices are being heard."