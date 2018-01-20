Storm Watch: Chain Controls - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storm Watch: Chain Controls

A weak storm system is pushing through the area Monday morning with a few light snow showers, mainly in the mountains.

Chain controls are up for I-80 over Donner Pass and the Mount Rose Highway 

Look for slick conditions in the higher elevations through the morning hours. Roads will improve later Monday morning and by the afternoon.

