Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center Sells Off Remaining Land

Developer Lance Gilman announced today that the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center sold over 64,000 acres to a software company based in Southern California. TRI also sold its remaining 10,000 acres to various businesses.

Gilman says the largest parcel went to Blockchains, LLC, a company develops technology to distribute financial information securely. He says the land was paid for in cash.

TRI has now sold all of its 104,000 acres of land it originally purchased in 2001. Over 150 companies have a stake in the business park.