Davidson's Organics Launches Functional Teas for Better Health

Steeped with a rich history of growing and exporting organic teas, Davidson’s Organics in Sparks, Nevada has brewed up another line of unique blends. Along with expanding its facility, owners are also adding Ayurvedic Infusions to the shelves. Kunall Patel and his wife Promilla Mohan travel the world for the best ingredients. Their family in India is the largest grower and exporter of organic teas, so they've mastered the taste. They are now also focused on blends to heal the body. "We're combing tens of thousands of years of Ayurveda knowledge with three generations of small farmer tea farming and cultivation with 40-years of tea marketing in the U.S.” explains Kunall.

Ayurvedic medicine is thousands of years old; it is holistic, natural and promotes empowering yourself. "You have to participate in your own health and well-being. So you need to pay attention to your diet, what you're drinking, when you're eating, when you're sleeping. What kind of exercise you're getting,” explains Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar who, along with his wife Dr. Manisha Kshirsagar, collaborated with Davidson's Organics to create the formulas for the teas. The couple practices, writes and speaks about Ayurvedic medicine. "We took our time. It took us two years to not just study and research the ingredients, but to formulate it." Every ingredient in the tea has purpose. Take the Slim tea, for example; it is loaded with cinnamon. "Cinnamon is one of the best blood sugar stabilizers,” says Dr. Kshirsagar. “So once your blood sugar is more stable, you're not feeling up and down, oscillating blood sugar - so you're not reaching our for snacks unnecessarily." His wife even calls it healing water. "Simply, it'll help you get rid of toxins and you will feel brighter and lighter." Along with the Slim blend, the line also includes teas for detoxification, decongestion, stress management, better sleep and more energy.

For the team, drinking tea is more than just a daily ritual. "Tea is an experience, it's a culture; tea is an emotion," shares Kunall. Now it is also a way to infuse your body with ingredients for good health.

To buy Davidson’s Organics Ayruvedic Infusions, log on to https://www.davidsonstea.com/. You can also visit and purchase the teas at the factory located at 700 E. Glendale Ave in Sparks.