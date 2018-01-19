Rivalries Headline 1868 FC's 2018 Schedule

Reno 1868 FC Release

Three regular season matchups against new in-state rival Las Vegas Lights FC headline Reno 1868 FC’s 2018 schedule, which was released Friday.

Reno 1868 FC’s first match will be on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) in a match against Western Conference foe Swope Park Rangers. The match will be sponsored by Dolan Auto Group.

Tickets for the 2018 season go on sale online on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

After the opener against Swope, Reno heads south to take on new rival and expansion club Las Vegas Lights FC on March 24 at Cashman Field. The match will be one of three meetings in 2018.

“We know how anxious our fans have been to receive our schedule, and we believe it has been worth the wait,” Reno president Eric Edelstein said. “With 16 total Saturday matches, our community will have more opportunity than ever to be a part of the fastest growing spectator sport in North America.”

Reno head coach Ian Russell said the 2018 schedule is both challenging for the players and exciting for the fans.

“These matchups offer great competition in our second season,” Russell said. “We look forward to playing these highly-competitive matches against our Western Conference foes including new opponents such as Las Vegas, Fresno and St. Louis.”

Prior to the 2018 regular season, Reno will face a number of preseason matchups including the club’s first trip to Avaya Stadium to take on MLS affiliate San Jose on Feb. 10. Reno will also face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at home March 3.

Saturday, March 3 (preseason) TBD Colorado Springs Switchbacks Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, March 17 4:00 p.m. Swope Park Rangers Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, March 24 TBD @ Las Vegas Lights FC Cashman Field

Wednesday, March 28 TBD @ Rio Grande Valley FC H-E-B Park

Saturday, March 31 4:00 p.m. Phoenix Rising FC Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, April 14 6:45 p.m. CO Springs Switchbacks FC Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, April 21 TBD @ Portland Timbers 2

Saturday, April 28 6:45 p.m. OKC Energy FC Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, May 5 TBD @ CO Springs Switchbacks FC Weidner Field

Wednesday, May 9 TBD @ Tulsa Roughnecks FC ONEOK Field

Saturday, May 12 TBD @ Sacramento Republic FC Papa Murphy's Park

Saturday, May 19 7:15 p.m. Seattle Sounders FC 2 Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, May 26 7:15 p.m. San Antonio FC Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, June 2 TBD @ OKC Energy FC Taft Stadium

Saturday, June 9 7:15 p.m. Fresno FC Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, June 16 TBD @ Orange County SC Champions Soccer Stadium at OC Great Park

Saturday, June 23 TBD @ San Antonio FC Toyota Field

Saturday, June 30 7:25 p.m. Portland Timbers 2 Greater Nevada Field

Tuesday, July 3 7:25 p.m. Real Monarchs SLC Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, July 8 TBD @ Seattle Sounders FC 2 Cheney Field

Wednesday, July 11 TBD @ LA Galaxy II StubHub Center

Saturday, July 28 7:25 p.m. Saint Louis FC Greater Nevada Field

Wednesday, August 8 TBD @ Real Monarchs SLC Rio Tinto Stadium

Sunday, August 19 TBD @ Swope Park Rangers Shawnee Mission South District Stadium

Saturday, August 25 7:15 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC Greater Nevada Field

Tuesday, August 28 7:15 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FC Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, September 1 TBD @ Fresno FC Chukchansi Park

Saturday, September 8 TBD @ Saint Louis FC Toyota Stadium

Saturday, September 15 6:45 p.m. LA Galaxy II Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, September 22 6:45 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FC Greater Nevada Field

Wednesday, September 26 6:45 p.m. Rio Grande Valley FC Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, September 29 6:45 p.m. Tulsa Roughnecks FC Greater Nevada Field

Wednesday, October 3 TBD @ Portland Timbers 2

Saturday, October 6 TBD @ Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex

Saturday, October 13 5:45 p.m. Orange County SC Greater Nevada Field