Rivalries Headline 1868 FC's 2018 Schedule

Reno 1868 FC Release

1/19/2018

Three regular season matchups against new in-state rival Las Vegas Lights FC headline Reno 1868 FC’s 2018 schedule, which was released Friday.

Reno 1868 FC’s first match will be on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) in a match against Western Conference foe Swope Park Rangers. The match will be sponsored by Dolan Auto Group.

Tickets for the 2018 season go on sale online on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

After the opener against Swope, Reno heads south to take on new rival and expansion club Las Vegas Lights FC on March 24 at Cashman Field. The match will be one of three meetings in 2018.

“We know how anxious our fans have been to receive our schedule, and we believe it has been worth the wait,” Reno president Eric Edelstein said. “With 16 total Saturday matches, our community will have more opportunity than ever to be a part of the fastest growing spectator sport in North America.”

Reno head coach Ian Russell said the 2018 schedule is both challenging for the players and exciting for the fans.

“These matchups offer great competition in our second season,” Russell said. “We look forward to playing these highly-competitive matches against our Western Conference foes including new opponents such as Las Vegas, Fresno and St. Louis.”

Prior to the 2018 regular season, Reno will face a number of preseason matchups including the club’s first trip to Avaya Stadium to take on MLS affiliate San Jose on Feb. 10. Reno will also face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at home March 3.

Date                                   Time                                     Opponent/Location

Saturday, March 3 (preseason)      TBD                    Colorado Springs Switchbacks     Greater Nevada Field

Saturday, March 17         4:00 p.m.             Swope Park Rangers        Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, March 24         TBD        @ Las Vegas Lights FC    Cashman Field 

Wednesday, March 28   TBD        @ Rio Grande Valley FC H-E-B Park         

Saturday, March 31         4:00 p.m.             Phoenix Rising FC             Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, April 14            6:45 p.m.             CO Springs Switchbacks FC           Greater Nevada Field             

Saturday, April 21            TBD        @ Portland Timbers 2                  

Saturday, April 28            6:45 p.m.             OKC Energy FC   Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, May 5               TBD        @ CO Springs Switchbacks FC      Weidner Field  

Wednesday, May 9         TBD        @ Tulsa Roughnecks FC ONEOK Field      

Saturday, May 12             TBD        @ Sacramento Republic FC          Papa Murphy's Park      

Saturday, May 19             7:15 p.m.             Seattle Sounders FC 2     Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, May 26             7:15 p.m.             San Antonio FC  Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, June 2               TBD        @ OKC Energy FC             Taft Stadium     

Saturday, June 9               7:15 p.m.             Fresno FC            Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, June 16            TBD        @ Orange County SC      Champions Soccer Stadium at OC Great Park         

Saturday, June 23            TBD        @ San Antonio FC            Toyota Field      

Saturday, June 30            7:25 p.m.             Portland Timbers 2          Greater Nevada Field    

Tuesday, July 3                7:25 p.m.             Real Monarchs SLC          Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, July 8               TBD        @ Seattle Sounders FC 2               Cheney Field

Wednesday, July 11        TBD        @ LA Galaxy II   StubHub Center

Saturday, July 28              7:25 p.m.             Saint Louis FC     Greater Nevada Field    

Wednesday, August 8     TBD        @ Real Monarchs SLC     Rio Tinto Stadium            

Sunday, August 19           TBD        @ Swope Park Rangers  Shawnee Mission South District Stadium

Saturday, August 25        7:15 p.m.             Sacramento Republic FC               Greater Nevada Field             

Tuesday, August 28         7:15 p.m.             Las Vegas Lights FC          Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, September 1  TBD        @ Fresno FC       Chukchansi Park             

Saturday, September 8  TBD        @ Saint Louis FC              Toyota Stadium

Saturday, September 15                  6:45 p.m.         LA Galaxy II         Greater Nevada Field    

Saturday, September 22                6:45 p.m.           Las Vegas Lights FC          Greater Nevada Field             

Wednesday, September 26          6:45 p.m.             Rio Grande Valley FC      Greater Nevada Field             

Saturday, September 29               6:45 p.m.             Tulsa Roughnecks FC      Greater Nevada Field             

Wednesday, October 3  TBD        @ Portland Timbers 2   

Saturday, October 6        TBD        @ Phoenix Rising FC       Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex             

Saturday, October 13      5:45 p.m.             Orange County SC            Greater Nevada Field   

