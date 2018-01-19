Ski Resorts React to Latest Snowstorm

When the bombs go off for avalanche control, you know we got a good amount snow. Mt. Rose Ski got nearly a foot with our most recent storm, and people are excited about it.

"This is great, this is fabulous, this is what we've been waiting for all season long," said skier Janice Melena.

Coats and warm clothing are a must now. It is January after all. They've had enough snow since November to be open, but after a dull December, what they really need is a good snow storm to just brighten everything and make it feel like winter again.

Depending on the elevation, they now have anywhere between 19 to 47 inches of snow base depth at Mt. Rose. They could use some more at the lower levels to open the chutes, but for now, they're happy to get some fresh snow. Even the trees look different. It's just cleaner.

"This is great. It's a beautiful day. It feels like winter out there. The temps are nice and crisp and we got up to a foot of snow, so we're super excited," said Communication Manager for Mt. Rose Ski Siani Nau.

People are happy it's cold again. Ben comes all the way from Georgia, where it's been colder than here.

"I'm stoked. I mean I just got in last night and get foot of snow, it's exciting," said snow lover Ben Eglinger.

The added snow makes for better skiing conditions too.

"It just enhances the terrain that's currently open and the more snow we get the more fired up we get, and as you can see, the conditions look phenomenal. The snow is just looking great," said Nau.

"I've been up here a couple other times, but this is great. When you have a dump like this, you can actually enjoy the powder," said Melena.

Hopefully it will start looking better for our lower elevations soon too. Here's a list of some other snow totals from our most recent storm.

Northstar 11"

Mt. Rose Ski Area 8-11"

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort 10"

Squaw Valley Resort 10"

Homewood Mountain Resort 10"

Alpine Meadows Ski Resort 9"

Sierra at Tahoe Ski Area 9"

Heavenly Ski Resort 7"

Kirkwood Ski Resort 7"

June Mountain Ski Area 4-6"

Truckee, California 3"

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area 2"



