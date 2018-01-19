Washoe County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Identifying a Burglary Suspect

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle break-in that occurred in the parking area of a trail head off Mt. Rose Highway Friday.

The suspect allegedly broke through the window of the vehicle and stole a number of credit cards along with identification and keys. Since then, the credit cards have been used at multiple locations in Kings Beach, a gas station in San Ramon, California and at several locations in Reno, including Walmarts.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Suggested vehicle burglary prevention tips for park and trail users include: