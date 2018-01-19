Washoe County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Identifyin - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Identifying a Burglary Suspect

By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle break-in that occurred in the parking area of a trail head off Mt. Rose Highway Friday. 

The suspect allegedly broke through the window of the vehicle and stole a number of credit cards along with identification and keys. Since then, the credit cards have been used at multiple locations in Kings Beach, a gas station in San Ramon, California and at several locations in Reno, including Walmarts.  

Anyone with information about the suspect in this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Suggested vehicle burglary prevention tips for park and trail users include:

  • Don’t leave valuables in the car. If you don’t need to take valuables with you for an outing, leave them safely at home. If valuables must be left in a vehicle, be sure to lock them in the trunk or glove compartment not under jackets or blankets behind the seat as that is one of the first places criminals look
  • Leave no trace. Don't leave any sign that there might be valuables hidden in a vehicle by leaving items such as docking stations or connector cables visible. Leave nothing in plain sight that might make the vehicle a target for thieves, not even loose coins
  • Be sure to set the car alarm or anti-theft devices. These are still effective deterrents against criminals who are looking for the easiest target
  • Keep windows completely closed. Partially open windows may make your vehicle an easier target for thieves
  • Lock the door when leaving the car. Still one of the most common issues with vehicle burglaries
