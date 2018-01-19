Details Released About a 2016 Reno Police Department Officer Inv - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Details Released About a 2016 Reno Police Department Officer Involved Shooting

By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
The District Attorney's Office has released details about a Reno Police Department officer involved shooting that left one man dead and took place at the Gold Dust West Casino on December 21, 2016.

Police were originally called to the casino by security personnel who had identified a wanted subject, 38-year-old Raymond James Salaiz Junior, on the property. Salaiz was wanted on a warrant issued out of Elko and was being sought by the Sparks Police Department for questioning related to a burglary and arson investigation.

Salaiz attempted to get away in his vehicle, striking two officers in the process and dragging one of them with his car door. The officers shot twice before Salaiz crashed into a passing motorist.

Salaiz was treated at the scene and later transported to Renown Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The case was submitted to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, which found that the officers were justified in the shooting.

