Reno Man Found Guilty in Lex Night Club Assault

A jury has found a Reno man, 35-year-old Andrew Campbell-Moss, guilty in a felony battery trial that began Monday.

Campbell-Moss was arrested last June after he repeatedly struck a casino host in an attack that happened in March at the Grand Sierra Resort Lex Nightclub. According to the victim and witnesses, he struck the casino host after he found the host sitting with his girlfriend and several other patrons.

Campbell-Moss faces up to 5 years in prison. Sentencing is set for April 16.