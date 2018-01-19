Sparks Fire Department Responding to Apartment Fire on McCarran & Nichols Blvd

Sparks Fire Department is cleaning up a structure fire at the Reflections at the Marina apartment complex on Nichols Blvd.

SFD says that when they initially responded to the fire they were met by maintenance workers that said they may have started it. However, the cause is still under investigation and not known at this time.



One person suffered minor injuries, and one dog was rescued.

Eight to sixteen units are currently estimated to be displaced due to the fire.