Preliminary Report on Las Vegas Shooting Investigation

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released a report of the preliminary investigation for the Las Vegas Shooting that happened on October 1st, 2017. 

The report is 81 pages and includes details such as a timeline of the events, witness accounts, the massive amount of evidence collected and pictures of the room from which the suspect fired the shots. 

We want to warn you some of the content may not be suitable for all readers.

