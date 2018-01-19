Sullivan Lane Closure Planned for Monday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sullivan Lane Closure Planned for Monday

Posted: Updated:

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is planning to close Sullivan Lane at Prater Way for traffic signal pole work starting Monday, January 22, 2018 through Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily. Detours will be in place.

The work is part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project.

The closure will not affect traffic on Prater Way. Construction crews will maintain access to businesses and residences.

The RTC urges drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to use extra caution in construction work zones.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.