Sullivan Lane Closure Planned for Monday

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is planning to close Sullivan Lane at Prater Way for traffic signal pole work starting Monday, January 22, 2018 through Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily. Detours will be in place.

The work is part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project.

The closure will not affect traffic on Prater Way. Construction crews will maintain access to businesses and residences.

The RTC urges drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to use extra caution in construction work zones.