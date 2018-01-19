Sheriff to Give Update About Las Vegas Mass Shooting Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sheriff to Give Update About Las Vegas Mass Shooting Case

The head of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is due to provide a public update about the October 1 shooting that left 58 victims and the shooter dead, and hundreds more wounded on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's briefing, set Friday, comes after a lawyer for the police department asked a judge on Tuesday to keep search warrant documents sealed because charges are still being investigated.

A police spokeswoman says criminal charges could relate to items discovered at homes and in internet and email accounts belonging to shooter Stephen Paddock and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The sheriff and the FBI have said they don't know a motive for the shooting.

They say they believe Paddock acted alone and meticulously concealed plans to fire assault-style weapons from a casino-hotel into an open-air country music festival crowd.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

