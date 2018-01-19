Government Shutdown: Senate Votes 'No' on Spending Bill

The Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing chain restrictions Friday evening.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing chain restrictions Friday evening.More >>
The White House says it will not negotiate with the Democrats on immigration until the end of the federal government shutdown.More >>
The White House says it will not negotiate with the Democrats on immigration until the end of the federal government shutdown.More >>
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.More >>
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.More >>
Developer Lance Gilman announced today that the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center sold over 64,000 acres to a software company based in Southern California. TRI also sold its remaining 10,000 acres to various businessesMore >>
Developer Lance Gilman announced today that the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center sold over 64,000 acres to a software company based in Southern California. TRI also sold its remaining 10,000 acres to various businessesMore >>
If you have trouble sleeping, losing weight or managing stress, there may be a tea for that. Davidson's Organics in Sparks has launched a new line of functional teas - designed to help heal the body.More >>
If you have trouble sleeping, losing weight or managing stress, there may be a tea for that. Davidson's Organics in Sparks has launched a new line of functional teas - designed to help heal the body.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released a report of the preliminary investigation for the Las Vegas Shooting that happened on October 1st, 2017.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released a report of the preliminary investigation for the Las Vegas Shooting that happened on October 1st, 2017.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing driving restrictions Thursday night due to strong winds and snow.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing driving restrictions Thursday night due to strong winds and snow.More >>
The Nevada Humane Society is currently caring for a 32 ounce puppy after she was found fighting for her life.More >>
The Nevada Humane Society is currently caring for a 32 ounce puppy after she was found fighting for her life.More >>
The weekend is here and one of Reno's largest conventions is in town! There's a lot of acts to see as well. Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The weekend is here and one of Reno's largest conventions is in town! There's a lot of acts to see as well. Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The suspect allegedly broke into a car at a trail head and stole credit cards. The credit cards have since been used.More >>
The suspect allegedly broke into a car at a trail head and stole credit cards. The credit cards have since been used.More >>