All Eyes on Senate Hours Before Possible Government Shutdown

Congress is now only hours away before the government could shut down. The House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday night, but the bill lacks enough votes to pass in the Senate.

The House passed the bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), in a 230-197 vote. Afterward, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, said he was urging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, not to shut down the government.

"The only people standing in the way of keeping the government open are Senate Democrats," Ryan said.

If lawmakers don't extend funding by Friday night, the government will shut down early Saturday. It would be the first government shutdown since 2013. President Trump tweeted about the possibility Friday morning.

Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate - but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

The Senate debated the bill, but ultimately voted to adjourn until Friday at 11 a.m., leaving the Senate only one day before the government shuts down. On Thursday night, Schumer suggested a much shorter CR — that would last four or five days — to buy more time to reach a long-term spending agreement. McConnell rejected that idea.

This marks the fourth short-term spending bill Congress has had on its plate since September. Democrats, however, remain largely opposed to the measure because they want it tied to a larger immigration deal over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and border security.

The CR includes a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and delays on three Obamacare taxes. Shortly before the vote, the House Freedom Caucus said a majority of its members had voted to approve the measure, making passage more certain.

President Trump is currently scheduled to leave Washington for Mar-a-Lago for the weekend on Friday, but a White House official said in the morning that the president "will not be going to Florida until the CR passes."

Mr. Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly were making phone calls late last night ahead of the looming shutdown, said a senior administration official, who declined to name who they were calling. The official said the administration was banking on a less than 50 percent chance of a shutdown.

The government last shut down in October 2013 for 16 days after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, led an unsuccessful effort to defund Obamacare. Republicans went on to retake control of the Senate in the 2014 midterm elections. It's unclear how a government shutdown would affect either party in this year's midterm elections in November.

CBS News' Rebecca Shabad and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.