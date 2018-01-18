Storm Watch: Chain Controls, High Wind Warning - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storm Watch: Chain Controls, High Wind Warning

The Nevada Department of Transportation is issuing driving restrictions Thursday night due to strong winds and snow.  

Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires: 

  • I-80 from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange
  • SR-267 from Northstar Drive to North Lake Boulevard

Chains or snow tires required:

  • Mount Rose Highway from Fairview Boulevard to Slide Mountain Highway
  • US-50 from the Carson/Douglas County Line to Shakespeare Point 
  • Kingsbury Grade from mile post 0 to mile post 5
  • SR-28 from mile post 0 to mile post 2.8

High Winds: Vehicles over 9-feet prohibited

  • I-580 from Mount Rose Highway to Eastlake Boulevard
