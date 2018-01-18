Using Wolf Urine to Deter Coyotes: Does it Work?

There are a few ways to deter wildlife from coming onto your property. Here in Reno-Sparks, many are trying to keep coyotes out of their yards.

Wolf urine is one of the most widely-used deterrents in our area, according to Michael Beran, Owner and Operator of Wildlife Command Center. Beran says that's in part because people can order it online and in large amounts.

So how does it work? It plays off of their animal instincts. Bill Chamberlain, Director of the United States Wolf Refuge in Reno, says, "Their sense of smell, their sense of hearing is so intuitive, that the scent of wolf urine lays out the scent of an adversary." Beran adds, "That instinct is very, very effective against a female coyote, especially one that's thinking about, or is, denning."

Therefore, if the coyote lurking around your home is a female, then wolf urine would likely do the trick. But, when it comes to the male, especially urban coyotes like we see in our area, it likely won't be effective. Beran explains, "He's never experienced the wolf, so he doesn't know the threat, and so he's just not as afraid."

However, if your curiosity is piqued and you're looking for a non-lethal option to keep coyotes at bay, you may think it's worth the try--especially if you're unsure if it's a male or female coyote, or perhaps both, near your neighborhood.

If you do try it, Beran says the application process is important. Always squirt the product on a fence or pole--above the height of your knee. He explains, "The higher that lift is, the bigger an animal thinks that predator is. Apply the urine to all major posts or fences along your yard, similar to a wolf marking its territory.

Now for the million dollar question: How do companies collect the urine?

It comes from wolves living in preserves and kennels with special flooring. Those floors have collection troughs underneath, so when they urinate, it goes into that trough, where manufacturers are able to collect and process it.

Beran says, if raccoons are your problem, wolf urine is a completely effective deterrent in that case.

We'd like to point out that the U.S. Wolf Refuge in Reno shown in this story does not collect their wolves' urine. PredatorPee is one of many wolf urine sellers available online. To check them out, click here.

If you'd like to learn more about the refuge, which houses more than a dozen wolves and runs completely off of donations, click here.

To learn more about coyote removal efforts and prevention, click here.