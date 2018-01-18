No 5-A High School Sports For Now - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

No 5-A High School Sports For Now

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board has voted "no" on a 5-A classification for high school sports.

In a 7-2 vote the NIAA board voted down a new proposal which would have created a 5-A class that bigger southern schools would move into, while the larger schools in the north would stay 4-A along with a group from the south. 

Essentially everything will stay as is through the spring of 2020, however the board also voted to approve a North Valleys move to 3-A.

