Crews Secure Falling Power Pole Threat

The Nevada Department of Transportation says West McCarran Boulevard is reopened after concerns that a power line pole would topple over.

Crews closed northbound lanes are closed to all traffic and southbound lanes at 4th Street for several hours. Westbound Mayberry drive was also closed at McCarran Boulevard while crews worked to secure a power pole at risk of falling over.

Firefighters say a wire had come loose and sparked small fires on nearby trees, but those fires did not spread.

NV Energy will continue repairs on the power pole for the next few hours.