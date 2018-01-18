Crews Secure Falling Power Pole Threat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Secure Falling Power Pole Threat

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Department of Transportation says West McCarran Boulevard is reopened after concerns that a power line pole would topple over.

Crews closed northbound lanes are closed to all traffic and southbound lanes at 4th Street for several hours. Westbound Mayberry drive was also closed at McCarran Boulevard while crews worked to secure a power pole at risk of falling over. 

Firefighters say a wire had come loose and sparked small fires on nearby trees, but those fires did not spread.

NV Energy will continue repairs on the power pole for the next few hours.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.