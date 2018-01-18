House Passes Temporary Budget - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

House Passes Temporary Budget

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has passed a temporary government-wide funding bill that would avert a government shutdown this weekend.
    
The measure still faces iffy prospects in the Senate, where Democrats are poised to block it in hopes of spurring slow-moving talks on immigration.
    
The measure would keep the government running through Feb. 16. The government faces a partial shutdown at midnight Friday, an outcome both sides say they want to avoid but one that seems increasingly possible.
    
The 230-197 vote came after an influential bloc of House conservatives won promises of future action on separate legislation to bolster the military and tighten immigration laws. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows announced the group's support after talks with House GOP leaders and President Donald Trump.

