Busy Flu Season Leads To a High Demand for Soup

Soup that has the right ingredients not only tastes good, but it might also make you feel better.

Management at PHO says they've seen an increase in sales as a result of this year's busy flu season. The restaurant Sup says they've had a decent amount of people preparing to-go boxes for their sick, loved ones as well.

"We're happy to help in any way we can if chicken noodle can help," said Sup owner Kasey Christensen.

"It's just like a home remedy. It's like mother's milk. It's just what your grandma told you to have, and when you're sick and it's meant to help you feel better sooner," said soup lover Elizabeth Cassinos.

Not everyone goes for the chicken noodle soup. If you really want to clear out your sinuses, you have to get something that's spicy with lemon grass. Even smelling it can help, but eating it will really do the trick. If you're really daring, you can add more chili powder, oil, or paste to your soup. Chicken tortilla soup is a good option as well.

"In general, sometimes when you're getting a sore throat, something spicy can actually help loosen up something you have going on in your throat and helps you feel a little better," said Christensen.

The best thing is to avoid getting sick altogether, which is why employees at Sup wash their hands frequently. Some people recommend having a bowl of strong, spicy soup to help with a hangover as well.