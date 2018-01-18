Crews Mop Up After Fire in South Reno Near South Meadows - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Mop Up After Fire in South Reno Near South Meadows

Posted: Updated:

Crews are mopping up after a fire in south Reno past South Meadows Parkway. South Virginia Street was closed for a short time while crews fought the fire.

Officials were able to contain the flames after it burned about five acres. 

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

There's no word on what caused the fire, but there were no injuries reported.  

