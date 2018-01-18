New Downtown Reno Mural to Feature Pets

The group bringing a dog park to the ReTRAC Plaza in downtown Reno has announced the artist who will paint the mural at it.

The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation and the Arts and Culture Commission selected the artist, Hannah Eberle because of her realistic portraits of dogs.

Donors who give at least $200 to the dog park will get a chance to get their pet painted on the mural.

"It can be dogs, cats, birds, whatever furry, feathered friend you have in your life. And it's open to everyone which I think is an awesome way to get the community engaged, in this. It's not just the biggest donor, it's kind of a flat price and you could get your pet on."

The mural will have four sides and the pets will be between one and four feet in size.

They're trying to raise $75,000. For more information on the project, click here.