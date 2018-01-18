University Police Services to Address Alcohol, Traffic Violations

University of Nevada Police plan to crack down on alcohol-related offenses and traffic violations with funding from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

One grant for $21,000 will help police crack down on DUIs, underage drinking and impaired walking.

And another grant for $12,000 will help UNR Police participate in joining forces to curb speeding and distracted driving and improve pedestrian safety. The grant will also provide funds for the purchase of additional Portable Breath Testers and supplies to aid officers in enforcement.

“Thankfully, we don’t have a high number of injuries or fatalities within our jurisdiction,” Adam Garcia, associate vice president and director of University Police Services, said. “We believe in pro-active enforcement, and cooperative enforcement to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff as they navigate the roadways surrounding University properties. And, we know that alcohol plays a role in a lot of unsafe behaviors, including driving and walking while impaired.”