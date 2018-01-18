Police: Threat to SLT High School on Social Media Unfounded

Police say a threat to South Tahoe High School found on social media earlier this week turned out to be unfounded.

Authorities say on Monday South Lake Tahoe Police officers responded to a residence in Meyers after receiving a report that a 10th grade South Tahoe High School student had posted a possible threat on his Snapchat account about bringing a gun to school and shooting people.

SLTPD officers, along with two deputies from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to the student’s home to investigate the incident. They say it was determined that the post was not a direct threat to the school or anyone at the school. The student’s bedroom was searched and officers found two BB guns, but no real firearms were found in the house nor does this student have access to any firearms.

On the following day, SLTPD School Resource Officer received screenshots taken from this student’s Snapchat and Instagram accounts by other STHS students who had seen the posts. Police say the student who posted the original “threat” had also posted two photos of himself holding his two BB guns. They say one BB gun was a 1911 style handgun, and the other is an AR-15 style assault rifle.

A follow-up visit with the student was made by SLTPD School resource officer and it was confirmed there was no direct threat to the school or students.

(South Lake Tahoe Police contributed to this report.)