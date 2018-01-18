Small Injured Puppy Recovering at Nevada Humane Society

The Nevada Humane Society is currently caring for a 32 ounce puppy after she was found fighting for her life.

Meringue was found with wounds all over her head and neck, making it clear that she was likely attacked. "She was swollen, you can see now they are starting to heal, but originally, they were open, and it was not a pretty picture," says Kimberly Wade with the Nevada Humane Society.

Her fur was shaved, wounds flushed and cleaned and IV fluids given to help her fight off dehydration. She had radiographs of her head and neck. Her eyes were thoroughly examined. She was given pain medications, an antibiotic and anti-inflammatory and thanks to round-the-clock hardwork from the Humane Society, she is doing much better.

The Humane Society is able to help Meringue and other animals like her by using their 'Emily's Fund for Injured Pets.' "She has ongoing medical care, and she will be needing more donations to cover those costs, and there are more animals like her that also need it," explains Wade.

Nevada Humane Society says they are using the funds to help more animals that keep arriving. "Our population is really low, and we are seeing more and more animals that come in that do need our help so truly. When people donate to us, they are able to save their little lives," says Wade.

You can continue helping save Meringue life and other animals like her by donating to 'Emily's Fund for Injured Pets': https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_dda2e868-c158-11e5-9d49-0a1b37ae639f&WidgetId=792576

Donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to 2825-B Longley Lane, Reno, NV 89502 or called into 775-856-2000, ext. 324

(Nevada Humane Society contributed to this report.)