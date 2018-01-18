California Couple Plead Not Guilty to Torture of 13 Children

The parents of 13 children and young adults have pleaded not guilty in a California court to numerous charges that they tortured and abused the siblings for years.

David and Louise Turpin were each ordered held on $12 million bail after entering their pleas Thursday and were scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23.

Earlier, the district attorney detailed allegations that the couple beat their children, chained them up as punishment and fed them very little.

Authorities say the siblings are malnourished and undersized, with cognitive impairment and other problems.

The Turpins face life in prison if convicted.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin previously announced the charges against 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin at a press conference earlier in the day.

Authorities say the situation came to light early Sunday when a 17-year-old daughter climbed out a window of their home, called 911 and showed deputies photos that substantiated her story. Deputies found some of the children chained to furniture when they entered.

Prosecutors say the 17-year-old plotted her escape for two years.

Hestrin also said that another sibling escaped with the 17-year-old over the weekend but turned back out of fear.

Hestrin says all 13 victims were severely malnourished and as a result some have cognitive impairment and a lack of basic knowledge of life. He says a 29-year-old female victim weight 82 pounds.

Hestrin says none of the victims were allowed to shower more than once a year.

Meanwhile, the grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

Betty and James Turpin of Princeton, West Virginia say they were in shock when they learned of the arrest of their son David Turpin and his wife this week.

They told the Southern California News Group that their grandchildren all called each other "sweetie" when they visited their home in Murrieta, California six years ago, and none of them appeared malnourished.

Betty Turpin says her son told her he had so many kids because God wanted him to. She says her son shared her Pentecostal Christian faith but he wasn't affiliated with a church in California.

(The Associated Press)

