Reno Mayor to Give 'State of the City' Address Thursday Night

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is scheduled to give her State of the City address on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Reno, located at 100 South Virginia Street.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No RSVP is required for the general public, as all seating will be General Admission. The Pioneer Center has seating space for 1,488 people.

Doors to the Pioneer Center open at 5 p.m., theater doors open at 6 p.m. and the State of the City address begins at 6:30 p.m. An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter will be provided by Arts For All Nevada for the hearing impaired.

The City of Reno will also hold its first ever Community Engagement Fair prior to the address.

The meet-and-greet style fair offers citizens an in-person opportunity to engage with their local government and learn about key city programs, provide input through surveys and discover how they can get involved with the City of Reno through a variety of commissions and boards.

A variety of City departments from Arts, Culture and Special Events to Fire and Police will set up booths in the Pioneer Center’s Exhibit Hall, which is located in the Lower Lobby.

On-street meters are free from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Free public parking is also allowed after 5 p.m. in the large lot on the corner of Court Street and S. Virginia Street. Free event parking will be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the downtown City Hall Parking Garage.

