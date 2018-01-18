No Nevada Cities Make the Cut for Second Amazon Headquarters

No Nevada locations are on the short list of cities still in the running for a new Amazon headquarters.

The online retailer released a list of 20 finalists for its second headquarters on Thursday. Most were on the East Coast and Midwest; Los Angeles was the only West Coast city that made the cut.

The Seattle-based company plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which said it received 238 proposals from cities clamoring to host the new facility.

Nevada is among the states where officials refused an Associated Press request to detail what incentives they offered in an effort to lure Amazon.

Amazon.com Inc. said it will make a final selection sometime this year.

