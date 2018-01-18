No Nevada Cities Make the Cut for Second Amazon Headquarters - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

No Nevada Cities Make the Cut for Second Amazon Headquarters

Posted: Updated:

No Nevada locations are on the short list of cities still in the running for a new Amazon headquarters.

The online retailer released a list of 20 finalists for its second headquarters on Thursday. Most were on the East Coast and Midwest; Los Angeles was the only West Coast city that made the cut.

The Seattle-based company plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which said it received 238 proposals from cities clamoring to host the new facility.

Nevada is among the states where officials refused an Associated Press request to detail what incentives they offered in an effort to lure Amazon.

Amazon.com Inc. said it will make a final selection sometime this year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.